DUBAI, July 15 Barclays has named
Cedric Lizin as the head of its wealth and investment management
division for the Middle East and North Africa region.
Lizin, who has been with the lender since 2007, has held the
roles of chief operating officer for Asia Pacific and head of
Barclays' wealth management joint venture with Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc
during his time at the bank, the bank said.
Rory Gilbert, Barclays' previous MENA wealth management
head, will continue at the bank in a new role, a spokesman for
the lender said without elaborating further.