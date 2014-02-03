Lennar revenue jumps 17.2 pct
March 21 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp reported a 17.2 percent jump in quarterly revenue as it sold more homes in a recovering housing market.
JOHANNESBURG Feb 3 Barclays Africa Group Ltd : * Diluted headline EPS for FY is expected to exceed 2012's pro forma 1227.6
cents by 13 percent to 14 percent * BGA - basic EPS year ended 31 December 2013 expected to be 19 percent to 20 percent higher
than the pro forma of 1180.4 cents for the prior year. * Difference in growth rates largely as Headline Earnings exclude gain on
disposing custody and trustee business * Diffrence also due to net negative fair value adjustments in investment
properties of R388 million in 2012.
* Says unit signs agreement to sell 17.2 percent stake in mobile games provider for 915.2 million yuan ($132.90 million) to Wolong Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Yang Lin has been appointed as executive director and vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: