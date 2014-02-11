BRIEF-Egeli & Co Tarim GSYO proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016
* Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016 Source text for Eikon:
JOHANNESBURG Feb 11 Barclays Africa Group expects mid single-digit loan growth in South Africa this year, Chief Financial Officer David Hodnett said on Tuesday.
The African subsidiary of Britain's Barclays Plc reported a 14 percent rise in full-year earnings, boosted chiefly by a decline in bad loan costs in its retail and commercial mortgages. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by David Dolan)
MADRID, March 13 Spanish car parts maker Gestamp is planning an initial public offering (IPO) valuing it at about 3.7 billion euros ($3.9 billion) in what would be one of the biggest European stock market listings so far this year.
* Gazprom has offered to change some contract terms (Adds details, reaction, context)