* Earnings up 14 pct, net interest income up 10 pct
* Credit impairments shrink 21 pct
* Dividend up 20 pct, shares gain 4 pct
By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 11 Barclays Africa Group
reported a 14 percent rise in full-year earnings on
Tuesday partly due to sharp fall in bad debt charges that showed
the bank's tighter lending policy is starting to pay off.
The African subsidiary of Britain's Barclays
reduced its exposure to personal lending over the past three
years and increased bad debt provisions in response to a
downturn in the country's economy after the financial crisis.
"There is no denying that our business has been through a
tough period," Chief Executive Maria Ramos said.
"We've been very prudent over the last few years with our
lending policy and we were ahead of the market with that and
that will remain our policy," Ramos said.
The bank, the first of South Africa's main four banks to
publish earnings this season, reported a 21 percent drop in bad
debt charges.
Barclays Africa is remaining cautious even though South
Africa's economy is showing signs of picking up and could grow
by as much as 2.8 percent this year, according to the central
bank, from an estimated 1.9 percent in 2013.
Unemployment has fallen and the jobless rate slowed to 24.1
percent in the fourth quarter of 2013, the lowest in seven
quarters.
Manufacturing is also starting to look up with output rising
2.5 percent year-on-year in volume terms in December, compared
with the 1.4 percent economists polled by Reuters had expected.
But an expected rise in interest rates could squeeze
consumers, many of which are already over-indebted.
The country's central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis
points last month, the first increase in about six years, to
dampen spiralling inflation caused by a weakening local
currency. More increases are expected in 2014, the same year
that South Africans vote in a general election.
Chief financial officer David Hodnett said Barclays expected
slow loan growth in South Africa, its biggest market, in 2014.
"With South Africa interest rates likely to rise further and
consumers under pressure, we expect mid single digit loan growth
in South Africa this year."
CAUTIOUS STANCE
Barclays' results are the first since the group was formed
by combining Absa Group Limited and Barclays' African operations
in July last year to create Africa's third-biggest banking group
by market value.
"The caution, the tight lending they showed in the last
couple of years is putting them in a position to be a little
more aggressive now late in the cycle," Matthew Warren, head of
financials at First Avenue Investment Management, said.
"I expect their earnings to hold up as we enter this down
cycle in banking that is ahead of us," he said, adding that
credit losses are generally rising in other banks.
Barclays shares rose 4 percent to 129.19 rand by 1140 GMT.
The bank plans to expand its operations outside South Africa
so they make up 20-25 percent of total revenue from about 15-19
percent currently.
Barclays is also aiming to be among top three banks by
revenue in Kenya, Ghana, Botswana and Zambia, its four biggest
markets outside South Africa.
Barclays' credit impairments fell 21 percent to 7 billion
rand ($628 million). The lender said diluted headline earnings
per share totalled 1,396.6 cents from 1,227.6 cents a year
earlier. Headline EPS, which excludes certain items, is the main
measure of profit in South Africa.
Net interest income, or profit made from lending, rose 10
percent to 32.35 billion rand. Revenue from charges such as fees
and commissions grew 5 percent to 27.1 billion rand. It also
raised dividends by 20 percent to 820 cents per share.
Barclays shares are down 2 percent this year, compared with
rivals such as No. 2 lender FirstRand, which has
dropped 12 percent, and Standard Group, which has lost
nearly 10 percent.