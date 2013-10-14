BRIEF-Ozak REIT 2016 net profit shrinks to 14.0 million lira
* Reported on Tuesday FY 2016 revenue of 112.1 million lira ($30.51 million) versus 183.9 million lira year ago
JOHANNESBURG Oct 14 Barclays Africa said on Monday veteran banker Louis von Zeuner had retired from the boards of two of its South African subsidiaries, Absa Bank and Absa Financial Services.
Last year von Zeuner stepped down as deputy chief executive of Absa Group, which has since been renamed Barclays Africa after a share deal that saw the London-based bank take a bigger stake in Africa's third-largest lender.
Von Zeuner, 51, had been with the bank for more than three decades. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)
* Said on Tuesday Arctic Securities AS had been engaged by a financial investor to explore the sale of up to 5,761,169 shares in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA
* Says co plans to form a business and capital alliance with Sockets Inc, on financial information technology related business