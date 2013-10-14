JOHANNESBURG Oct 14 Barclays Africa said on Monday veteran banker Louis von Zeuner had retired from the boards of two of its South African subsidiaries, Absa Bank and Absa Financial Services.

Last year von Zeuner stepped down as deputy chief executive of Absa Group, which has since been renamed Barclays Africa after a share deal that saw the London-based bank take a bigger stake in Africa's third-largest lender.

Von Zeuner, 51, had been with the bank for more than three decades. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)