May 6 Barclays Africa Group Ltd :

* Barclays plc disclosed an Africa retail and business banking (RBB) segment, which includes part of Barclays Africa Group's activities

* Improved net interest margin largely due to higher South African interest rates, and significantly lower mortgage credit impairments were noted for Africa RBB in Q1

* Shareholders advised not to infer Barclays Africa Group's overall performance from this disclosure Source text for Eikon: To see Barclays Plc statement, click on: Further company coverage: