By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, Feb 16 Kenya could suffer a credit squeeze if a move by parliament to control banks' lending rates were to succeed, the managing director of Barclays Bank of Kenya said.

Aggressive monetary tightening to curb inflation and prop up the east African country's currency has seen commercial banks raise lending rates to about 25 percent from 15 percent since October, and lawmakers are pushing a new law to cap the rates.

Adan Mohamed, the Kenyan lender's regional managing director for east and west Africa, told an investor briefing on Thursday the proposed controls could backfire.

"What this (law) does is it tries to ration credit into different places and ... is likely to reduce the overall lending within the economy, and that is not what we necessarily want," he said.

A rise in the amount of credit available during 10 years of relatively low interest rates had led to the inflationary pressure affecting the country, Mohamed said. "Once that purpose (controlling inflation through monetary tightening) is served, we will hopefully see interest rates coming down," he said.

Acting finance minister Robinson Githae said on Tuesday he was keen to address calls from legislators and the public for lower interest rates, and would meet bankers to encourage them to cut lending rates. He said banks should cut rates to protect the growing middle class -- one of the drivers of growth through higher consumption and investments.

FULL-YEAR PROFIT

Barclays Bank of Kenya, majority owned by British lender Barclays, posted an 11 percent rise in 2011 pretax profit to 12.0 billion shillings ($145 million).

The total dividend was raised 10 percent to 1.5 shillings, including a special dividend from reserves.

Its shares closed up 4.8 percent at 13 shillings.

"The dividend payout equates to a yield of 12 percent, which is high and handsome. Barclays trades on a price to earnings ratio of 8 and there is more than enough here for buyers to be encouraged," said Aly Khan Satchu, an independent analyst.

Mohamed indicated the era of commercial banks sending salespeople out on to the streets to sell loans to passersby may have started to give way to lending to targeted borrowers, as high interest rates raised the risk of defaults, leading to greater caution.

Its cost-to-income ratio fell 2 percentage points to 52 percent, helping to boost earnings, which also benefited from a 500 million shilling fall in loan loss provisions.

"The battle in this market will be on deposits ... The solution to this is to make sure you sustain a very healthy cost income ratio," Mohamed said. ($1 = 82.8750 Kenyan shillings) (Additional reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia and Dan Lalor)