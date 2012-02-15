UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
Feb 15 Barclay's Bank Plc on Wednesday sold $1.25 billion of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Barclay's Capital was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: BARCLAY'S BANK PLC AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 2.75 PCT MATURITY 02/23/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.94 FIRST PAY 08/23/2012 MOODY'S Aaa3 YIELD 2.771 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/23/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 240 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.