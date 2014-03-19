By Mirna Sleiman and Stanley Carvalho
| DUBAI/ABU DHABI, March 19
DUBAI/ABU DHABI, March 19 Two Abu Dhabi lenders
are vying to acquire most of Barclays' retail banking
operations in the United Arab Emirates, with a final decision
expected next month following a highly competitive bidding
process, banking sources said on Wednesday.
The lenders - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Abu
Dhabi Islamic Bank - are now the frontrunners to
acquire the business, the sources said, speaking on condition of
anonymity as the information isn't public.
"Barclays is still in the process of assessing each of the
bids. Our focus is to ensure we do what's best for our customers
and employees," a Barclays spokesman said without elaborating.
Both ADCB and ADIB declined to comment.
(Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)