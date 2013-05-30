(Adds detail, background)
NAIROBI May 30 Barclays Bank of Kenya
reported a 6 percent rise in first-quarter pretax profit to 3.1
billion shillings ($36.49 million) on Thursday as a reduction in
operating expenses outweighed a small decline in interest
income.
The bank, majority owned by British lender Barclays
, said in a statement on Thursday that its interest
income fell to 5.14 billion shillings from 5.18 billion
shillings.
It said its operating costs fell by 82 million shillings.
Net loans and advances to customers rose by 8 percent to 108.21
billion shillings.
Confidence in east Africa's biggest economy has risen since
the country held a peaceful presidential poll in March, and
lower interest rates in the market are expected to boost bank
loan books this year.
($1 = 84.9500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)