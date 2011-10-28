Oct 28 Barclays Wealth has hired six new financial advisers who collectively manage $3.3 billion in client assets to join its Americas team, the firm said on Friday.

The six advisers are the latest in a string of new hires by Barclays Wealth, the $272-billion wealth management unit of the London-based Barclays PLC (BARC.L), the largest wealth manager in the United Kingdom by assets under management.

Barclays Wealth has hired 100 new investment representatives in the Americas over the past two years.

Glen Darby and Matthew Grady have joined Barclays Wealth in Boston, where they will work with high net worth individuals in the region. Darby, a 28-year industry veteran, joins the firm from Merrill Lynch (BAC.N). Grady previously served as chief executive of the boutique firm Old North Advisors.

The two report to Marty Courage, regional manager for Boston.

In New York, advisers Jerrid Douglas and Andrew Leventhal have joined Barclays Wealth from Citi Private Bank (C.N) and Credit Suisse CSGN.VX, respectively. Douglas and Leventhal both have spent 15 years in the wealth management industry.

The two report to New York regional manager Mark Stevenson.

In Dallas, Michele Huff Powell has joined Barclays Wealth from U.S. Trust, Bank of America's private wealth management unit. Powell has been a wealth manager for 25 years.

She reports to Texas regional manager Steve Head.

Barclays earlier this month hired Narciso Munoz to join its Latin America wealth management team. Munoz, who has spent more than 17 years in the industry, came from HSBC's International Private Bank (HSBA.L). For details, please see [ID:nN1E7931OA]

He reports to Barclays Wealth's director, Richard Hutchison.

The six advisers generated a combined $15 million in revenue last year.

Mitch Cox, head of Barclays Wealth Americas, said the team plans to hire several more advisers to the firm by the end of the year.

Barclays Wealth currently has 13 offices across the Americas.

(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Walden Siew)