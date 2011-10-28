Oct 28 Barclays Wealth has hired six new
financial advisers who collectively manage $3.3 billion in
client assets to join its Americas team, the firm said on
Friday.
The six advisers are the latest in a string of new hires by
Barclays Wealth, the $272-billion wealth management unit of the
London-based Barclays PLC (BARC.L), the largest wealth manager
in the United Kingdom by assets under management.
Barclays Wealth has hired 100 new investment
representatives in the Americas over the past two years.
Glen Darby and Matthew Grady have joined Barclays Wealth in
Boston, where they will work with high net worth individuals in
the region. Darby, a 28-year industry veteran, joins the firm
from Merrill Lynch (BAC.N). Grady previously served as chief
executive of the boutique firm Old North Advisors.
The two report to Marty Courage, regional manager for
Boston.
In New York, advisers Jerrid Douglas and Andrew Leventhal
have joined Barclays Wealth from Citi Private Bank (C.N) and
Credit Suisse CSGN.VX, respectively. Douglas and Leventhal
both have spent 15 years in the wealth management industry.
The two report to New York regional manager Mark
Stevenson.
In Dallas, Michele Huff Powell has joined Barclays Wealth
from U.S. Trust, Bank of America's private wealth management
unit. Powell has been a wealth manager for 25 years.
She reports to Texas regional manager Steve Head.
Barclays earlier this month hired Narciso Munoz to join its
Latin America wealth management team. Munoz, who has spent more
than 17 years in the industry, came from HSBC's International
Private Bank (HSBA.L). For details, please see [ID:nN1E7931OA]
He reports to Barclays Wealth's director, Richard
Hutchison.
The six advisers generated a combined $15 million in
revenue last year.
Mitch Cox, head of Barclays Wealth Americas, said the team
plans to hire several more advisers to the firm by the end of
the year.
Barclays Wealth currently has 13 offices across the
Americas.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Walden Siew)