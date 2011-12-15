* Barclays adds five advisers who produced $17 mln

* Most of new hires come from Credit Suisse Private Bank

By Joseph A. Giannone

Dec 15 Barclays Wealth, which has aggressively recruited U.S. investment advisers over the past three years, said on Thursday it had hired five financial advisers in New York, who generated a combined $17 million in revenue and oversaw $2 billion in client assets.

Four of the hires came from Credit Suisse CSGN.VX, which in July told employees it was conducting a review of its global private banking businesses. That review was completed, and no changes have been announced.

The latest hires came on Monday, when the firm recruited John "Jack" Broderick, and William Belleville from Credit Suisse Private Banking, as managing directors.

Broderick worked at Credit Suisse for 15 years, while Belleville began his career at Cantor Fitzgerald in 1995.

Barclays Wealth also hired Michael Gordon, Scott Madison and Jonathan Sopher as advisers in New York. Gordon and Madison joined from Credit Suisse, while Sopher joined last month from Jefferies Group JEF.N.

The wealth management arm of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) has added 50 advisers this year in the Americas, part of its plan to build a top-tier advisory business catering to multimillionaires.

Barclays, which has more than 250 advisers in the United States and Argentina, hired roughly 50 advisers last year. The firm intends to amass more than 600 advisers over the next few years. (Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone in New York, editing by Bernadette Baum)