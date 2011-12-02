SINGAPORE Dec 2 Barclays Wealth, the wealth management unit of London-based Barclays Plc, plans to hire 40-60 bankers in Asia over the next three years, its global CEO, Tom Kalaris, said on Friday.

"We continue to be interested in adding to our senior banker population," he said at a media briefing in Singapore.

Kalaris added that most of the hiring will be "front loaded" in 2012.

Barclays Wealth currently has more than 100 bankers in Asia. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; writing by Rachel Armstrong; editing by Matt Driskill)