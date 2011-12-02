MEDIA-RBS to pay about 340 mln pounds in bonuses as posts ninth successive loss- Sky News
LONDON, Feb 4 -- Source link: http://news.sky.com/story/rbs-to-pay-163340m-bonus-pot-as-it-posts-ninth-successive-loss-10755536
SINGAPORE Dec 2 Barclays Wealth, the wealth management unit of London-based Barclays Plc, plans to hire 40-60 bankers in Asia over the next three years, its global CEO, Tom Kalaris, said on Friday.
"We continue to be interested in adding to our senior banker population," he said at a media briefing in Singapore.
Kalaris added that most of the hiring will be "front loaded" in 2012.
Barclays Wealth currently has more than 100 bankers in Asia. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; writing by Rachel Armstrong; editing by Matt Driskill)
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's auction to secure back-up electricity generating capacity for the winter of 2017/18 ended with a very low price on Friday but appeared to throw a lifeline to the big Eggborough coal-fired plant which is due to close next month.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters LPC) - Octagon Credit Investors issued a new Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) with one of the lowest senior spreads seen on a US fund in more than three years as liability costs move lower to counter a repricing wave in the US leveraged loan market and keep CLO issuance on track.