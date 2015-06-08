Chaebol reform at forefront of S.Korea presidential campaign - again
* Presidential frontrunner Moon vows to empower investors at family-owned chaebols
June 8 Investment bank Stifel Financial Corp said on Monday it would buy Barclays Plc's U.S. wealth and investment management unit.
Barclays had about 180 financial advisers in the United States, managing about $56 billion as of May 31.
The companies did not disclose the deal value. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Presidential frontrunner Moon vows to empower investors at family-owned chaebols
DUBAI, March 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.