BRIEF-Trevali announces deal to purchase Glencore's producing Rosh Pinah, Perkoa zinc mines
* Underwriters to buy on bought deal basis, 191.7 million subscription receipts of trevali for C$1.20/subscription receipt
Aug 1 Barco Nv :
* Barco and Exelis have reached agreement for sale Of Barco Orthogon, wholly-owned subsidiary of Barco, for enterprise value of about 13 million euro
* Acquisition will augment Exelis offerings in its strategic growth area of critical networks
* Upon completion of the transaction, Orthogon will become part of the information systems division within Exelis
* Final closing is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to happen soon Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 13 Elliott Management's private equity division was among the firms that provided financing to Vista Equity Partners for its $3.6 billion purchase of Canada's DH Corp, according to people familiar with the matter.
