Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BRUSSELS Feb 7 Belgium visual display technology company Barco reported a higher than expected 24 percent increase in 2012 net profit on Thursday and forecast growth this year albeit at a slower pace.
Strong orders from the growing Chinese cinema market buoyed sales of digital cinema projectors, the market which has been the engine of the company's growth for the last three years.
Barco said it expected to continue to generate profitable growth, but at a slower pace than in 2012. Barco's order book stood at 461.2 million euros at the end of the year, 3.9 percent lower than at the close of 2011. ($1 = 0.7387 euros) (Reporting By Ethan Bilby; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)