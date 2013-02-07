BRUSSELS Feb 7 Belgium visual display technology company Barco reported a higher than expected 24 percent increase in 2012 net profit on Thursday and forecast growth this year albeit at a slower pace.

Strong orders from the growing Chinese cinema market buoyed sales of digital cinema projectors, the market which has been the engine of the company's growth for the last three years.

Barco said it expected to continue to generate profitable growth, but at a slower pace than in 2012. Barco's order book stood at 461.2 million euros at the end of the year, 3.9 percent lower than at the close of 2011. ($1 = 0.7387 euros) (Reporting By Ethan Bilby; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop)