BRUSSELS Oct 24 Belgian display and visual systems company Barco shares opened 3 percent higher on Wednesday after the company posted a greater than expected 13 percent increase in net sales.

By 0715 GMT, the stock was still rising to trade 5.25 percent higher.

The results showed 285 million euros in sales, compared with the average of 272 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages. (Reporting By Ethan Bilby; editing by Barbara Lewis)