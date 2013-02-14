BRUSSELS Feb 14 Belgian visual display technology group Barco said on Thursday it had bought a Taiwan-based company that specialised in wireless content sharing and WiFi-enabled presentations, to boost its presence both geographically and in this business.

The acquisition complements Barco's ClickShare, a relatively new product which can connect multiple laptops to a central screen with the touch of a button.

Barco said Taiwan-based AWIND, which employs 60 people and had 2012 turnover of about 6 million euros, would boost ClickShare's functionality to support mobile devices and applications. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)