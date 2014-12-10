Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 10 Barco NV :
* Has announced a new deal with state-owned China Film Group (CFG), the country's largest film company
* Barco and China Film Group sign agreement for the purchase of 800 digital cinema projectors
* Most recent agreement between CFG-Barco and CFG is part of CFG's expansion plans for 2014 and 2015 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)