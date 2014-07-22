BRIEF-KKR nears deal to buy insurance broker USI for about $2 bln - WSJ, citing sources
* KKR nears deal to buy insurance broker USI for about $2 billion - WSJ, citing sources
HONG KONG, July 22 Baring Private Equity Asia said on Tuesday it bought a "substantial" stake in British lifestyle and fashion brand Cath Kidston for an undisclosed sum, looking to benefit from growing consumer demand for global brands in Asia.
Baring bought the stake from private equity company TA Associates and members of Cath Kidston's management team, the company said in an emailed statement, without disclosing the specific amount it purchased. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Brian Grossman reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Accuray Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2neXxWb) Further company coverage:
MADRID, March 16 Homebuilder Neinor Homes will price a planned March stock market flotation at 16.46 euros per share, it said on Thursday, valuing the company at 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in Spain's first listing of a residential builder in more than ten years.