BRIEF-Moody's says Georgia's Ba3 rating balances high growth rates with a small economy and low GDP per capita
* Moody's: Georgia's Ba3 rating balances high growth rates with a small economy and low GDP per capita
April 2 Investment management firm Baring Asset Management appointed Edmund Chong as head of sales, client service and business development - distribution, Asia ex-Japan.
Chong will be based in Hong Kong and report to Gerry Ng, Barings' chief executive officer for the region.
Chong joins from HSBC Global Asset Management where he led the wholesale business sales team. He has also worked with BNP Paribas Investment Partners, SG Asset Management and Franklin Templeton. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)
* Moody's: Georgia's Ba3 rating balances high growth rates with a small economy and low GDP per capita
WASHINGTON, March 28 U.S. consumer confidence surged to a more than 16-year high in March amid growing labor market optimism while the goods trade deficit narrowed sharply in February, indicating the economy was regaining momentum after faltering at the start of the year.