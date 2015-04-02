April 2 Investment management firm Baring Asset Management appointed Edmund Chong as head of sales, client service and business development - distribution, Asia ex-Japan.

Chong will be based in Hong Kong and report to Gerry Ng, Barings' chief executive officer for the region.

Chong joins from HSBC Global Asset Management where he led the wholesale business sales team. He has also worked with BNP Paribas Investment Partners, SG Asset Management and Franklin Templeton. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)