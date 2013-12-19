BRIEF-Host Hotels & Resorts announces acquisition of the W Hollywood
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc announces acquisition of the W Hollywood
Dec 19 Darden Restaurants Inc said it would sell or spin off its Red Lobster business, buckling under pressure from activist investor Barington Capital Group.
Barington wants Darden to split into two companies - one that operates its mature Olive Garden and Red Lobster chains and another that includes its higher-growth LongHorn Steakhouse, Seasons 52, Capital Grille, Yard House, Eddie V's and Bahama Breeze restaurants.
A source familiar with the situation said Darden subsequently hired Goldman Sachs as financial adviser.
SAO PAULO, March 8 PepsiCo Inc has bid to acquire Brazilian dairy company Fábrica de Produtos Alimentícios Vigor SA, according to reports published in two Brazilian newspapers on Wednesday.
* GM says "even less interested" in FCA tie-up than before (Adds details, analyst, context)