BRIEF-Ibuynew Group says appoints Alex Caraco as CEO
* Mark mendel rotates from ceo role to new position as head of strategy
May 19 Barloworld Ltd
* H1 HEPS up 10% to 336 cents
* H1 revenue up 5% to r29.9 billion
* Interim dividend per share up 10% to 106 cents
* H1 operating profit up 18% to r1 639 million
* Expected to produce a solid result for full year and is well placed to benefit once global mining cycle moves into a recovery phase
* Trading conditions for power in Southern Africa and Russia will remain muted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 21 Dutch bank ING Groep on Tuesday said it has agreed to sell its $120 million share of the loan for the Dakota Access Pipeline, the first bank to offload its debt from the project, which faced fierce opposition from Native Americans and environmental groups.
