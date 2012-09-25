UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 25 Barloworld Ltd : * Acquires remaining 25% stake in Barloworld logistics Africa from old priory
investments * Says cash consideration of R125 million for will be settled on closing of the
transaction,expected around October 1
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts