BRIEF-Azimut Holding: Marco Malcontenti resigns from his position as deputy CEO and CFO
* Marco Malcontenti resigns from his position as deputy CEO and CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG May 8 Barloworld Ltd : * Says H1 headline earnings per share (heps) expected to be 25% to 35% higher
* Marco Malcontenti resigns from his position as deputy CEO and CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signs a purchase agreement for a shopping center in the Czech Republic and approves a capital increase excluding subscription rights of up to 4.7 million new shares
* Proposes to pay 2.029834 lira ($0.5503) net dividend per A group share for FY 2016