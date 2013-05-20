BRIEF-China sets 2017 targets for GDP, CPI, M2, budget deficit
BEIJING, March 5 China's Premier Li Keqiang said in prepared remarks on Sunday:
JOHANNESBURG May 20 Barloworld Ltd : * Says heps up 31% to 321 cents (h112: 245 cents) * Says H1 revenue up 11% to R31.3 billion * Says interim dividend of 96 cents per share up 20% * Says expected to continue to make good progress in H2, deliver a solid result
for the full year to September 2013
TORONTO, March 4 Canada's Hydro One Ltd is in talks to buy municipal electricity distributor Toronto Hydro Corp for about C$3 billion ($2.2 billion) as the city of Toronto explores options to finance various infrastructure projects, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)