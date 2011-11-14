* Diluted Headline EPS at 461.2 cents, vs 428.8 poll

JOHANNESBURG, NOV 14 - South African industrial group Barloworld posted a better-than-expected rise in full-year profit, lifted by demand for mining equipment, and said it was in talks with Caterpillar to buy distribution rights for more heavy-duty machines.

Barloworld said on Monday it was in early talks with Caterpillar to distribute more of its products, after the U.S. firm bought out mining equipment maker Bucyrus International in a $7.6 billion deal earlier this year.

Barloworld, the biggest dealer of Caterpillar products in southern Africa, benefits as miners invest more on equipment such as trucks and loaders to meet booming commodities demand.

"These results are a reflection of what has been happening in the mining industry," said Byron Lotter, a portfolio manager at Vesact Asset Management. "We've seen record results from BHP Billiton, good numbers from the likes of Anglo American and that has flowed through to Barloworld's results."

Barloworld, which also sells and leases cars and forklifts, reported diluted headline earnings per share of 461.2 cents for the year to end-September, compared with 170.3 cents a year earlier.

That was well above the 428.8 cents average estimate in a Thomson Reuters poll of nine analysts.

Headline EPS is the primary profit measure in South African, strips out certain one-off items.

Shares in Barloworld, which are up about 4 percent so far this year, jumped as much as nearly percent following the results. The shares were up 1.4 percent at 70.50 rand at 1021 GMT.

Sales were up 22 percent to 49.8 billion rand ($6.3 billion), helping it boost annual dividend by 107 percent to 155 cents per share.

Barloworld expects the strong growth to continue in the 2012 fiscal year albeit at slower rate in the second half due to the higher base.

"While commodity prices are off their highs, they are anticipated to remain favourable for mining investment and production," Chief Executive Clive Thomson said. ($1 = 7.875 South African Rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by David Dolan and Hans-Juergen Peters)