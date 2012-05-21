* Headline first-half EPS 243.1 cents vs 143.5 cents
* Revenue up 19 pct
* Raises interim dividend 60 pct
(Adds comment from CEO, analyst)
By David Dolan and Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, MAY 21 South African industrial
group Barloworld expects Chinese and Russian demand for
resources to underpin growth for equipment such as forklifts and
trucks, its chief executive told Reuters in an interview.
Worries about slowing demand from the world's second-largest
economy have hit commodities and led miners to defer spending
plans. Yet Clive Thompson, head of the $2.3 billion equipment
supply company, said such fears may be overblown.
"Chinese demand has moderated and that has led to a pullback
in some commodity prices in recent months, but I do think the
long-term fundamentals remain solid," he said.
Barloworld on Monday posted a 70 percent rise in first-half
profit, lifted by strong demand from miners, particularly in
Russia.
"In Russia, the strong activity levels experienced in the
first half are expected to be exceeded in the second half. This
is underpinned by ... continued demand for commodities and a
growing domestic economy," the company said.
Shares in Barloworld, the biggest supplier of Caterpillar
equipment in southern Africa, have dropped nearly 20
percent since early April, hit by nagging worries about a
slowdown in China.
The Chinese economy grew by 8.1 percent in the first
quarter, its slowest pace of growth in almost three years.
"China's 8 percent growth is still faster than any of the
big economies out there and should support demand for
commodities," said Abri du Plessis, chief investment officer at
Gryphon Asset Management in Cape Town.
The shares, up 8 percent this year despite the recent
sell-off, gained 1.41 percent to 82.47 rand on Monday,
outperforming Johannesburg's All-share index, which was
flat.
Investors watch Barloworld's performance carefully as it is
seen as a proxy for the broader mining industry, which buys its
trucks and loaders.
Thompson said the company has pushed back its expectations
for a recovery in Spain by at least a year due to the euro zone
debt crisis.
"We are sort of flat to moderately up, that's what we're
saying for 2013 in Spain. It's probably 2014 that we are going
to see any meaningful recovery," he said.
First-half revenue rose 19 percent to 28.1 billion rand
($3.4 billion) and the company lifted its interim dividend by 60
percent to 80 cents per share.
Diluted headline earnings per share totalled 243.1 cents in
the six months to end-March, versus 143.5 cents a year earlier.
($1 = 8.3258 South African rand)
