JOHANNESBURG Nov 18 South African industrial group Barloworld posted a 27 percent rise in full-year profit on Monday, boosted by the contribution from its newly acquired Bucyrus business and a strong showing at its logistics unit.

Barloworld said diluted headline earnings per share totalled 856 cents in the year to end-September, from 675 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS, the primary measure of profit in South Africa, strips out certain one-off items.

Barloworld, the biggest dealer of Caterpillar earth-moving equipment in southern Africa, is a barometer for the health of the region's vast mining industry.

"Within our equipment division the newly acquired Bucyrus businesses performed in line with expectation and offset revenue declines in the traditional Caterpillar business on the back of a slowdown in mining capital expenditure," said Clive Thomson, Barloworld's chief executive.

Barloworld last year paid $165 million for rights to Caterpillar's Bucyrus business - whose products include trucks and loaders used in mining - in South Africa, Botswana and Russia.

Shares in the company were up 1.5 percent at 97.99 rand at 0706 GMT, outperforming a flat All-Share index. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)