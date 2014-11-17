JOHANNESBURG Nov 17 South Africa's Barloworld reported a 7 percent rise in full-year profit on Monday, as after-market sales helped the logistics and heavy equipment firm overcome weakness in the mining industry and a slowdown in Russia.

Barloworld, the biggest dealer of Caterpillar mining trucks in Southern Africa, said headline earnings per share totalled 877.7 cents in the year to end-September, from a restated 817.1 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS, the main measure of profit in South Africa, strips out certain one-time items.

Barloworld has been hit by slack demand from the mining sector. In Russia, the on-going Ukraine crisis has also put pressure on demand.

So far, U.S. and European Union sanctions against Russia have not targeted its mining sector, which has helped shield Barloworld from the worst of the fall-out from the crisis, said Chief Executive Clive Thomson.

"Should the situation between Russia and Ukraine escalate and should heavier sanctions be imposed, it could have a more significant impact on our business there," he said.

Overall, business was underpinned by strength in after-market sales, which include parts and services for equipment previously purchase by customers.

The company hiked its dividend by 10 percent, helping send its shares up 2.5 percent in early trade. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Joe Brock)