AMSTERDAM Nov 18 Barloworld Ltd :
* Says FY revenue up by 11pct to R65.1 bln
* Says FY heps up by 26pct to 860 cents
* Says cash generated from operations of R4 263 million
* Says FY total dividend per share up 27pct to 291 cents
* Says the firm order book at September 2013 of R3.5 billion
* Africa & Russia ahead of expectation, despite dificult
external environment as mining cos reduced capex
* US economy continues along the path to recovery
* Sees tapering of the quantitative easing measures is likely
to be delayed into 2014
* Outlook for the Chinese economy in 2014 remains one of
slowing growth; for medium-term commodity demand remains solid
* Outlook for South African automotive industry in 2014 is
expected to be flat
* DRC Katanga jv continued to show strong profitability; R185
million to share of associate income for FY
* 2013 niche logistics acquisitions have broadened our market
offering and will benefit the results in the year ahead