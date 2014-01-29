JOHANNESBURG Jan 29 Barloworld Ltd :
* Says first quarter of the 2014 financial year has delivered a
solid group performance
* Says in Russia activity continues to be impacted by the
slowdown in coal mining
* Says improved performance in Angola has contributed
positively to the result
* Says after sales revenue also reflected pleasing growth
compared to the prior year
* Says firm order book for Southern Africa at December 2013
remains in line with September 2013
* Says Iberia activity remained subdued in Q1, some early signs
of improving economic conditions in Spain
* In Russia, firm order book has reduced slightly from
September following the machine deliveries to polyus
* Says the agriculture business had a slow start to the year