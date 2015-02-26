Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 26 Barnes & Noble Inc said it would spin off its college bookstore unit to focus on its retail business.
The spinoff is expected to be completed by the end of August, the company said. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru)
