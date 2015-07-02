July 2 Barnes & Noble Inc, the largest U.S. bookstore, said Ronald Boire will take over as chief executive of its retail division, effective Sept. 8.

Boire will be CEO of the whole of Barnes & Noble, replacing Michael Huseby, once the company spins off its college books unit.

Boire is currently CEO of Sears Canada Inc, Barnes & Noble said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)