UPDATE 4-Sony takes $1 bln writedown on its movie business
* To record 37 bln yen gain within operating income from sale (Adds background on market share)
Aug 16 Barnes & Noble Inc said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Ronald Boire would leave the company as the board decided he was not a "good fit" for the bookstore chain operator.
Executive Chairman Leonard Riggio, who was scheduled to retire in September, will postpone his retirement to a later date, the company said.
Riggio, along with other company executives, will assume Boire's duties.
Barnes & Noble said it would immediately begin to look for a new CEO. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
SYDNEY, Jan 31 Australia's biggest listed private educator Navitas Ltd on Tuesday blamed U.S. politics for a downturn in inquiries about English classes in the United States, as a decline in half-yearly earnings sent its shares to a one-year low.
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 U.S. President Donald Trump fired top federal government lawyer Sally Yates on Monday after she took the extraordinarily rare step of defying the White House and refused to defend new travel restrictions targeting seven Muslim-majority nations.