BRIEF-Heico Corp declares 5-for-4 stock split
* Heico Corp - stock split will be effected in form of a 25% stock dividend on each class of company's shares and is payable on april 18, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 9 Barnes & Noble Inc said quarterly revenue fell 7 percent, hurt by lower sales of Nook products and weak performance at its online stores.
The company's net loss narrowed to $28.4 million, or 56 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 2, from $87 million, or $1.56 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $1.23 billion from $1.33 billion.
Comparable-store sales fell 5.1 percent. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Blackstone announces acquisition of The Windsor Atlantica hotel in Rio De Janeiro
* Corium reports positive progress in pilot bioequivalence study of once-weekly Corplex™ Donepezil patch