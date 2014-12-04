Dec 4 Bookseller Barnes & Noble Inc said
it would buy Microsoft Corp's 17 percent stake in its
Nook business, comprising e-readers, e-books and college
bookstores.
The company said its total revenue fell 2.6 percent to $1.69
billion in the second quarter, hurt mainly by its Nook business.
Net income fell to $12.3 million, or 12 cents per share, for
the quarter ended Nov. 1 from $13.2 million, or 15 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Pearson Plc owns 5 percent of the Nook business.
