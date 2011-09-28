* B&N likely to lower its own prices
By Phil Wahba
NEW YORK, Sept 28 Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O)
aggressive pricing on its Kindle devices leaves Barnes & Noble
Inc (BKS.N) little choice but to match the online retailer and
update its own devices, even if that means more damage to the
bookstore chain's bottom line.
Amazon introduced its long expected Kindle Fire tablet on
Wednesday, as well as a touchscreen device and a cheaper
version of its basic Kindle e-reader. [ID:nS1E78Q21B]
Those items are less expensive than their counterparts in
Barnes & Noble's series of Nook devices and have the added
benefit of giving consumers access to Amazon's cloud computing
and entertainment services.
Barnes & Noble shares closed down 6.8 percent after falling
as much as 13.3 percent earlier.
"It hurts them a lot more than it does Apple (AAPL.O)
because they're so reliant on the Nook," said Michael Souers,
an analyst with S&P Equity Research, forecasting lower Nook
prices. "They need to maintain market share, which means their
profitability is going to decline."
Barnes & Noble, which is facing an industry-wide decline in
book sales, has gotten some relief from its Nook, launched in
2009 about two years after the first Kindle came on the
market.
Last month, Barnes & Noble forecast sales of its Nook
devices and e-books would double this year and reach $1.8
billion, or nearly a quarter of its revenue, even as its
same-store sales stagnate.
Forrester Research estimates Barnes & Noble has a fifth of
the e-book and e-reader market, compared with Amazon's 60
percent.
Barnes & Noble, which forecast a loss for the current
fiscal year, suspended its dividend in February to hoard more
money to invest in Nook.
It has so far proven a feisty challenger. It got the Nook
Color to market a year before Amazon's Fire and a touchscreen
version was introduced in May.
The Kindle Fire costs $199, compared with the Nook Color's
$249. Amazon also lowered the price on its basic Kindle to $79,
including ads. That compares with $139 for the basic Nook.
With the holidays nearing, the pressure is on. The
bookseller must also contend with Amazon's ability to bundle
its Kindles with other services, such as its cloud music
storage and movie streaming, McQuivey said.
"It just means that Barnes & Noble has no time to really
rest because on every single product front they have to
respond," said Forrester Research analyst James McQuivey.
"Barnes & Noble cannot offer all this media experience."
But Janney Capital Markets analyst David Strasser said he
expected "a major product refresh" given that Nook Color is a
year old now.
"They're going to need faster hardware for sure. The Nook
is a reasonably good performing device, but it's certainly not
something you'd call quick," Tim Stevens, editor in chief of
technology blog Endgadget, told Reuters at the Amazon launch in
New York. "And there is no access to a broad Android market
like there is here."
Others say the game may still be too early to call.
"We are in the fairly early innings of the e-reader and
digital transformation," said Morningtar's Peter Wahlstrom.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; additional reporting by
Dhanya Skariachan)