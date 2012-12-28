UPDATE 1-German drugmaker Stada surges after Cinven and rival make bid approaches
* Activist investor had been pushing for change (Releads, adds shares, previous development)
NEW YORK Dec 28 Barnes & Noble Inc : * Shares were up 11.5 percent before the bell after news that Pearson will invest in Nook Media.
* Activist investor had been pushing for change (Releads, adds shares, previous development)
* Heineken to become No. 2 in Brazil, third-largest global market
LONDON, Feb 13 The Russian rouble surged to 19-month highs versus the dollar on Monday, supported by oil prices and leading other emerging assets, while emerging equities tracked world stocks higher, also hitting the highest level since July 2015.