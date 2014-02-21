NEW YORK Feb 21 Investment firm G Asset
Management said on Friday that it had offered to take a 51
percent stake in either Barnes & Noble Inc or in the
bookseller's Nook digital books and device business.
G Asset said the proposal for Barnes & Noble as a whole
would be for $22 per share, while the offer for Nook would be
for $5 per share. The firm said it had made an earlier offer in
November.
Barnes & Noble shares were up 7.2 percent at $17.99 in
afternoon trading.
A Barnes & Noble spokeswoman declined to comment beyond
confirming that the company had received G Asset's offer.