NEW YORK Jan 9 Barnes & Noble Inc on
Thursday reported a 5.5 percent decrease in comparable sales at
its bookstores and on its website over the holiday period,
caused largely by a drop in the number of Nook e-reader devices
sold.
However, excluding Nook devices and accessories,
comparable-store sales declined only 0.2 percent in the nine
weeks ended Dec. 28, compared with a much steeper decline in the
three months ended in late October, suggesting its main
bookselling business was stabilizing.
Revenue for its Nook business, including e-readers and
tablets as well as digital books, fell 60.5 percent from a year
earlier. Barnes & Noble did not introduce new tablets for the
2012 holiday season while it did so a year earlier.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)