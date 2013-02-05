NEW YORK Feb 5 Investor Daniel R. Tisch's stake in Barnes & Noble Inc has reached 8.1 percent, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday, and the U.S. bookstore's shares rose 8 percent.

As of Dec. 31, Tisch and his TowerView LLC investment vehicle held 4,876,000 shares in Barnes & Noble, up from 3,085,000 in January 2012, making Tisch, a member of a prominent New York real estate family, Barnes & Noble's second biggest shareholder after chairman and founder Leonard Riggio.

Shares shot up 8.2 percent to $14.34 in afternoon trading. The company, which reported disappointing holiday sales, is set to report full quarterly results on Nov. 19. (Reporting by Phil Wahba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)