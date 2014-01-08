PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 13
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 8 Bookseller Barnes & Noble Inc said on Wednesday that Michael Huseby, the head of its digital division, has been named chief executive, effective immediately.
The largest U.S. bookstore chain had been without a CEO since William Lynch resigned in July in the wake of several quarters of poor sales of Barnes & Noble's Nook e-readers.
Huseby joined Barnes & Noble as finance chief in March 2012, and last summer was made head of its Nook digital unit.
The bookseller, which is contending with declining book sales, is set to report its holiday sales on Thursday.
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, March 13 Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp, the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.
TOKYO, March 13 Toshiba Corp said on Monday it is not true that it is considering selling shares in its Toshiba Tec Corp unit.