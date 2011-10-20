* Marketplace to now offer electronics, home goods, games
Oct 20 Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS.N) is adding new
categories including home products and consumer electronics to
its online marketplace, the latest move by the retailer to rely
less on book sales and compete with e-commerce rivals such as
Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and eBay Inc (EBAY.O).
Barnes & Noble, the largest U.S. bookstore chain, has
largely focused on books for its marketplace. Members will now
also be able to buy and sell items such as rugs, cooking
utensils, games and items for babies on its website from some
20 third-party sellers, the company said on Thursday.
The retailer has struggled with declining book sales for
years, but sales on its bn.com website -- aided by its Nook
e-reader and digital books -- have soared.
"It's an incremental traffic driver and helps with
branding," Morningstar analyst Peter Wahlstrom said, adding
that he did not expect these new marketplace categories to be a
big new source of revenue.
Barnes & Noble's marketplace allows third-party sellers to
use the bn.com website and platform to sell their products to
bn.com members, and the bookseller takes a commission of either
15 percent or 8 percent, depending on the item.
Morningstar's Wahlstrom said Barnes & Noble was right to
work with a limited number of retailers for the new categories
to maintain the marketplace's image with shoppers.
Barnes & Noble is going up against large rivals. EBay's
online marketplace leads the pack, and BGC Partners analyst
Colin Gillis said in a note on Thursday that he expects eBay to
advertise its revamped U.S. marketplace during the holiday
season. Amazon also operates an enormous retail emporium.
Sales on its bn.com rose 36.9 percent to $198 million in
its most recent quarter and now makes up 14 percent of overall
sales.
Barnes & Noble shares fell 30 cents, or 2.7 percent, to
$10.53 in morning trading.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba, editing by Gerald E. McCormick and
Maureen Bavdek)