Oct 21 Barnes & Noble Inc's (BKS.N) chief
financial officer has stepped down and will be replaced on an
interim basis by the bookseller's controller.
Joseph Lombardi, who has worked for Barnes & Noble for nine
years, will stay on as a non-officer employee until the middle
of next year to help with the transition while the company
looks for a permanent replacement, Barnes & Noble said on
Friday.
The retailer, the largest U.S. bookstore chain, did not
give a reason for Lombardi's resignation.
Allen Lindstrom, who has been Barnes & Noble's corporate
controller for nearly four years, will fill in for now. Earlier
in his career, Lindstrom was CFO at Liberty Travel.
