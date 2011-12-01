* Q2 sales of Nook devices, including e-books, up 85 pct
* Nook boosted B&N sales over Thanksgiving weekend
* Q2 loss 17 cents/share vs Street view profit 3 cents
* Shares down 17.5 pct in midday trading
By Phil Wahba
Dec 1 Barnes & Noble Inc's (BKS.N) expensive
investments to keep its Nook e-reader competitive with Amazon's
Kindle led to an unexpected quarterly loss for the bookseller,
sending its shares down as much as 24 percent on Thursday.
The No. 1 U.S. bookstore chain, which has bet its future on
the Nook as book sales shrivel, said sales from the Nook group
of devices, including content like e-books, rose 85 percent to
$220 million in its fiscal second quarter ended Oct. 29.
But updating the device and promoting it through an
aggressive national television and newspaper advertising
campaign weighed on results and will continue to do so, the
company said.
"Barnes & Noble really has to invest more than it
previously expected to keep up with Kindle," Morningstar
analyst Peter Wahlstrom said.
Barnes & Noble, which launched a tablet version of Nook
last month, said it "plans to invest more heavily" on promoting
the device to win new customers.
The retailer now expects full-year earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to come in at
the lower end of its previous forecast of $210 million to $250
million.
The company's shares were down $3.06, or 17.5 percent, at
$14.38 in midday trading after falling as low as $13.28 earlier
in the day.
S&P Capital IQ analyst Michael Souers lowered his
recommendation the shares to "sell" from "hold."
Between the launch of the Nook Tablet on Nov. 7 and the
close of markets on Wednesday, the shares rose 50 percent on
the belief that Barnes & Noble was keeping pace with Amazon.com
Inc (AMZN.O) in the e-reader and lower-cost tablet wars.
The Nook Tablet has been well reviewed and well received.
That device and other versions of the Nook helped lift sales at
Barnes & Noble superstores open at least 15 months by 10.9
percent over the U.S. Thanksgiving weekend, the busiest of the
year for shopping.
TOUGH FIGHT AGAINST AMAZON
Barnes & Noble, which launched the first version of the
Nook just two years ago, is second only to Amazon in the
e-books market. It claims to have 27 percent of the market.
But for all its quick success, Barnes & Noble is up against
a formidable, deep-pocketed rival whose strategy often entails
undercutting competitors on price. In September, when Amazon
launched its Kindle Fire tablet, it also slashed prices on
other Kindles.
At the same time it introduced the Nook Tablet last month,
Barnes & Noble cut prices on other Nook devices. Interim Chief
Financial Officer Allen Lindstrom acknowledged on a call with
Wall Street analysts Thursday that the price cuts ate into
margins in the second quarter.
And the Kindle Fire appears to be a hit. Amazon said this
week that overall Kindle sales quadrupled on Black Friday
compared with the same day last year. [ID:nN1E7AR15O]
Even as the Nook Tablet sold well at Barnes & Noble stores,
analysts were concerned that other retailers that carry the
product were giving it less prominence than the Kindle. Nook is
also sold at chains like Sears (SHLD.O) and Best Buy (BBY.N).
"Incremental distribution for the Nook is likely having
less impact than we anticipated," Goldman Sachs wrote in a note
on Monday.
During the second quarter, same-store sales at Barnes &
Noble's namesake stores slid 0.6 percent. Sales of paper books
continued to fall, but the company got some relief from the
final liquidation of rival Borders Inc, which occurred half way
into the quarter.
Barnes & Noble said in August that sales could get a net
bump for the year of $150 million to $200 million from the
Borders bankruptcy. It did not update that estimate on
Thursday, but Lindstrom said sales were "trending" in that
direction.
Same-store sales at its College bookstore chain rose 0.4
percent in the second quarter. Overall sales fell 0.6 percent
to $1.89 billion.
Barnes & Noble reported a net loss of $6.6 million, or 17
cents per share, for the quarter, compared with a loss of $12.6
million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts were expecting a profit of 3 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
After offering in May to buy Barnes & Noble for $1 billion,
or $17 on share, billionaire John Malone's Liberty Interactive
Corp LINTA.O decided instead in August to invest $204 million
and purchase preferred stock at a strike price of $17 that
could give it a 16.6 percent stake in the company.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba; editing by Maureen Bavdek and John
Wallace)