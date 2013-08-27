Aug 26 Barnes & Noble Inc's retail group
head Mitchell Klipper sold about two-thirds of his shares in the
beleaguered retailer in the past few days, according to a filing
with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Klipper, 55, who has been the chief executive of Barnes &
Noble's retail group since March 2010, sold about 400,996 shares
at prices ranging from $13.99 to $14.53, raising more than $5.5
million, the filing showed. ()
As of the company's recent proxy filing dated July 29,
Klipper owned 622,000 shares. He is the second-highest paid
executive of the company and owns about 1 percent of its
outstanding shares.
The disclosure comes a week after the largest U.S. bookstore
chain's founder and top shareholder, Leonard Riggio, suspended
plans to make an offer for the retail business.