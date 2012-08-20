Aug 20 Barnes & Noble Inc on Monday said
it would bring its Nook e-reader to Britain this autumn, marking
its first international expansion.
The company will start selling its Nook Simple Touch and
Simple Touch with glow light e-readers through some British
retailers in October. The company said it will name the
retailers shortly.
Barnes & Noble will also launch the www.nook.co.uk online
store.
The Nook has been a popular product in the United States,
helping Barnes & Noble mitigate the decline of brick-and-mortar
bookstores. The retailer says it has won 27 percent of the U.S.
e-book market, but it has also cut prices on the Nook as it
competes with Amazon.com's Kindle e-reader and Kindle
fire tablet.
Barnes & Noble shares were down 1.1 percent at $12.20 in
early New York Stock Exchange trading.