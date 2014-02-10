Feb 10 Barnes & Noble Inc shares rose by
as much as 9.6 percent on Monday after news that the bookseller
cut jobs from its team of hardware engineers working on its
money-losing Nook digital books and e-reader business.
The retailer said a Business Insider report that it had
eliminated its entire Nook hardware engineering team was
incorrect but conceded there were some job cuts. It did not
provide details.
"We've been very clear about our focus on rationalizing the
NOOK business and positioning it for future success and value
creation. As we've aligned NOOK's cost structure with business
realities, staffing levels in certain areas of our organization
have changed, leading to some job eliminations," Barnes & Noble
spokeswoman Mary Ellen Keating said in an e-mail.
Revenue for its Nook business fell 60.5 percent during the
holiday season even as its core bookselling business stabilized.
"We see BKS (Barnes & Noble) taking steps in the right
direction -- right sizing the expense structure of NOOK in an
attempt to regain profitability," Stifel Nicolaus analyst David
Schick wrote in a research note.
Barnes & Noble scaled back its Nook business in 2013 after
losing hundreds of millions of dollars on a venture designed to
fend off Amazon.com Inc in the e-business business.
Chief Executive Michael Huseby told Reuters last month that
Barnes & Noble planned to launch new devices in 2014.
Shares were up 7.1 percent to $15.81 in afternoon trading on
Monday.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Amanda Kwan)