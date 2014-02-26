Feb 26 Barnes & Noble Inc, the largest
U.S. bookstore chain, on Wednesday reported a profit for the
holiday quarter, despite a drop in revenue, as it lowered its
Nook digital business costs.
The bookseller said revenue fell 10.3 percent to $2 billion
in the third quarter ended Jan. 25 as sales of Nook digital
books and devices dropped by more than half. Comparable sales in
its bookstores, excluding Nook products such as e-readers, were
down 0.5 percent.
The company posted a net profit of $63.2 million, or 86
cents a share for the quarter, compared with a year-earlier loss
of $3.7 million, or 14 cents a share.